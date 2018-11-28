Forecasters say Wednesday in the mid-valley will be rainy, at least through 4 p.m., with highs around 53. Wednesday night should be mostly cloudy, with lows dropping into the lower 40s. Thursday should be mostly cloudy as well, with highs around 49.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Showers, mainly before 4 p.m. High near 53. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Light south wind.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. North wind 8 to 13 mph.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Showers, mainly before 4 p.m. High near 52. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. North wind 8 to 11 mph.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Showers, mainly before 4 p.m. High near 53. South southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Light south southeast wind.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. North wind 7 to 9 mph.