Forecasters expect rain throughout the mid-valley on Wednesday, with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms and a high around 68. There's a 50-50 chance that the rain will continue into the evening, with lows dropping to around 55. Expect cloudy conditions to start Thursday, but the day will gradually clear up, with highs around 77.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: A chance of rain before 11 a.m., then rain and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Rain afterward. High near 68. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 13 mph.
Corvallis
Wednesday: A chance of rain before 11 a.m., then rain and possibly a thunderstorm until 2 p.m. Rain afterward. High near 67. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: A 50 percent chance of showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 77. Light north northwest wind becoming north 9 to 14 mph in the morning.
Lebanon
Wednesday: A chance of rain before 11 a.m., then rain and possibly a thunderstorm until 2 p.m. Rain afterward. High near 68. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night: A 50% chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 75. North wind 5 to 13 mph.