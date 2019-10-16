Forecasters say Wednesday will be wet and windy throughout the mid-valley, with rain in the forecast and gusts up to 25 mph in some locations. Highs today around 59. The rain is expected to continue Wednesday night and at least through the weekend. Lows tonight around 49; highs on Thursday around 59.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Rain. High near 59. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Rain before 8 p.m., then showers, mainly until 11 p.m. Low around 49. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. High near 60. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Rain. High near 59. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Rain before 9 p.m., then showers likely, mainly until midnight. Low around 48. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 59. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Rain. High near 60. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Rain before 9 p.m., then showers. Low around 49. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers. High near 58. South wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.