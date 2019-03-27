Forecasters say rain is likely Wednesday throughout the mid-valley, with an afternoon thunderstorm possible and highs near 56. Skies should be partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows dropping to around 39. Thursday is likely to bring more rain, mostly in the afternoon, and highs near 60.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Rain, mainly between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 56. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. West-southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2 p.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Rain, mainly between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 56. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2 p.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Rain, mainly between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 56. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast in the evening.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 60. South-southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.