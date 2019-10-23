Forecasters expect patchy morning fog throughout the mid-valley on Wednesday, but say that should gradually clear, with highs around 61. Wednesday night should be mostly clear, with lows around 39. Thursday should be mostly sunny, with highs around 65. Sunshine is in the forecast for the rest of the week and the weekend.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 62. North wind around 9 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 61. North wind 8 to 10 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 7 to 9 mph.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.