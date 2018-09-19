Once the patches of morning fog burn off, forecasters expect Wednesday to be sunny throughout the mid-valley, with highs near 70. Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows around 49. Thursday should be partly sunny, with a high around 71.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west in the evening.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light south southwest wind.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind.