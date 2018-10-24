Forecasters say to expect patches of fog throughout Wednesday morning, and mostly cloudy skies afterward, with highs in the lower 60s. Wednesday night should be mostly cloudy, with lows in the upper 40s. The forecast for Thursday calls for cloudy conditions, with highs in the mid-60s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday: Cloudy, with a high near 66. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Cloudy, with a high near 65. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday: Cloudy, with a high near 66. South southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.