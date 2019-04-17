Forecasters expect partly sunny skies on Wednesday throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 67. Wednesday night should be partly cloudy, with fog late and lows around 47. Mostly sunny on Thursday, after the morning fog burns off, with highs around 76.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Wednesday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Light west northwest wind.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Light west wind.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.