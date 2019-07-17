Forecasters expect partly sunny skies throughout the mid-valley on Wednesday, with highs around 78 — nice weather for the start of the Linn County Fair. Showers are expected Wednesday night, with lows dipping to around 58 and occasional rain after midnight. Mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs around 78.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers before 11 p.m., then occasional rain. Low around 58. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers before midnight, then occasional rain. Low around 58. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light northwest wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers before midnight, then occasional rain. Low around 58. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.