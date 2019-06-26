Forecasters expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s Wednesday in the mid-valley, but also say there's a chance of showers and even thunderstorms as the day goes on. The chance of showers increases Wednesday night, with lows around 52 and mostly cloudy skies. Showers are likely on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible and partly sunny skies. Thursday highs will be in the mid-60s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light south after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Corvallis
Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light south after midnight.
Thursday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Lebanon
Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night: Showers likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.