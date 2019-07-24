Forecasters are calling for generally sunny conditions on Wednesday throughout the mid-valley, with highs in the lower 80s and winds gusting to 21 mph in some locations. Wednesday night should be mostly clear, with lows in the mid-50s. Sunny and warmer on Thursday, with highs around 90.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light north wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 54. North wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 7 to 11 mph.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light north northeast wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 55. North wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. Light north northeast wind becoming north 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.