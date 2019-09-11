The mid-valley gets a respite from the rain, with sunny skies expected Wednesday (after the morning fog burns off) and highs around 75. Mostly clear tonight, with lows around 52, and fog developing after midnight. Expect sunshine on Thursday, with highs around 80. Rainy conditions are expected to return by Sunday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Areas of fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Areas of fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 52. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Areas of fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Areas of fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Areas of fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Areas of fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.