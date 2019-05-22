Forecasters say the mid-valley's recent run of rainy days is over, at least for the foreseeable future. Wednesday should be mostly sunny, with highs near 70. Wednesday night should be partly cloudy, with lows around 49 and breezy conditions in some locations. Thursday should be partly sunny, with highs in the mid-70s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light west southwest wind.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west after midnight.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Light west wind.