Forecasters expect generally sunny conditions throughout the mid-valley on Wednesday, with highs around 83. Increasing clouds tonight, with a low near 57 and winds gusting up to 20 mph in some locations. There's a chance of showers and possible thunderstorms Thursday morning, with then skies should turn sunny, with highs around 87.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 57. North wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light north wind.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind 8 to 10 mph.
Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light north wind.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of thunderstorms after 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 57. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light northwest in the evening. Little or no precipitation expected.
Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light west northwest wind.