Wednesday should turn out to be mostly sunny throughout the mid-valley, forecasters say — even if some locations have to endure morning clouds or even some drizzle. Highs should be around 70. Wednesday night brings increasing clouds, a low around 48, and winds in some locations gusting to 20 mph. Thursday will dawn mostly cloudy, but the clouds eventually should give way to sunshine and highs around 70.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light northwest wind.
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Patchy drizzle before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.