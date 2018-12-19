Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the mid-valley today, with isolated showers possible and highs around 52. Conditions should be mostly cloudy tonight, with rain possible after 4 a.m. and lows in the upper 40s. The Thursday outlook: rainy and windy, with highs in the lower 50s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Isolated showers before 4 p.m., then a slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of rain before 10 p.m., then rain likely after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday: Rain, mainly before 1 p.m., then showers. High near 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Calm wind.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of rain before 10 p.m., then rain likely after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday: Rain, mainly before 1 p.m., then showers. High near 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday night: Rain likely after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday: Rain, mainly before 1 p.m., then showers. High near 54. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.