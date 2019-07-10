Forecasters expect mostly cloudy conditions throughout the mid-valley on Wednesday, with a chance of rain and highs in the mid-70s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows near 59 and patchy fog after 2 a.m. Partly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the lower 80s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 77. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday night: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 75. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday night: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest in the evening.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday night: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.