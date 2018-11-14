Forecasters say Wednesday should be mostly cloudy throughout the mid-valley, with a chance of rain and temperatures in the mid-50s. Wednesday night should be partly cloudy, with lows around 41 and fog developing late. After the fog burns off Thursday, skies should be mostly sunny, with highs around 56.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Calm wind.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 55. North northwest wind around 5 mph.
Corvallis
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Calm wind.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 3 to 5 mph.
Lebanon
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. South-southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Wednesday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming north-northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.