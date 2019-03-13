Forecasters say to expect mostly cloudy skies across the mid-valley as Wednesday begins, but that those clouds will give away to sunny skies and highs around 51. Increasing clouds are likely Wednesday night, with lows dipping to around 32. Patches of fog are likely Thursday morning, but when those burn off, expect sunshine and highs around 55.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 51. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Calm wind.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 56. Light east northeast wind.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 51. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 33. Light north wind.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 50. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Light and variable wind.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind.