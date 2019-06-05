Forecasters expect mostly cloudy conditions throughout the mid-valley on Wednesday, with highs near 70 and winds in some locations gusting up to 21 mph. Wednesday night should be mostly cloudy, with lows around 48. Mostly cloudy and breezy on Thursday, with highs near 66.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Light south wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday night: Cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light northwest after midnight.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a light west wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a light west wind increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light northwest after midnight.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.