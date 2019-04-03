Forecasters predict morning showers throughout the mid-valley on Wednesday, with winds gusting to 20 mph in some locations and highs around 60. Wednesday night should be mostly cloudy, with lows near 46. More rain is in the forecast for Thursday, with highs around 59.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Showers likely before 11 a.m., then rain. High near 59. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Showers likely before 11 a.m., then rain. High near 59. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Showers likely before 11 a.m., then rain. High near 58. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.