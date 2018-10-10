After the morning fog burns off, forecasters expect a sunny day throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 67. Wednesday night should be clear, with lows around 41. Thursday should be sunny, with highs around 69 — and forecasts call for those sunny skies to stick around through the weekend.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 41. North wind 6 to 9 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the morning.
Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 41. North wind 7 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 9 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind around 6 mph.