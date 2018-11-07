Forecasters expect patches of fog throughout the mid-valley until 10 a.m. Wednesday, but say the fog will give way to sunny skies and highs around 55. Tonight should be mostly clear, with patches of fog late, and lows near 32. Thursday will have morning fog that gradually gives ways to sunshine and highs in the mid-50s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Wednesday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Wednesday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Wednesday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.