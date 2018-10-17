Forecasters say our current stretch of sunny early-autumn days is likely to continue at least through the weekend. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s. Lows tonight under clear skies will be in the mid-40s, although patches of fog could develop after 3 a.m.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 43. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 44. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 45. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind.