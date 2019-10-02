Forecasters expect to see increasing clouds throughout the mid-valley on Wednesday, with rain likely late Wednesday night. Wednesday's high should be around 62, with lows dipping to near 46. Showers are likely on Thursday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: A 20% chance of rain after 4 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind.
Wednesday night: Rain likely, mainly between 11 p.m. and midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. High near 62. South wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Corvallis
You have free articles remaining.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of rain after 4 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind.
Wednesday night: Rain likely, mainly between 10 p.m. and midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. High near 61. Light south wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Lebanon
Wednesday: A 20% chance of rain after 4 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: A chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. High near 60. Light south southeast wind becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.