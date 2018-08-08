With temperatures Wednesday and Thursday expected to be in the 90s, the heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service office in Portland remains in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday.
Forecasters say the hottest temperatures will occur between 3 and 6 p.m. on both days.
Lows will range from 57 to 64, but nighttime cooling will be slow, with temperatures remaining about 70 degrees as late as midnight. The coolest temperatures will occur around 5 p.m.
The heat and humidity may cause heat stress for sensitive groups and people without air conditioning. Livestock and pets may be affected as well.
Forecasters urge people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Widespread haze. Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Widespread haze. Clear, with a low around 59. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Thursday: Widespread haze. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Light and variable wind.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Widespread haze. Clear, with a low around 60. West northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Thursday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Widespread haze. Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Widespread haze. Clear, with a low around 60. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.
Thursday: Widespread haze. Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Light and variable wind.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.