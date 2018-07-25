Subscribe for 17¢ / day
With daytime highs expected in the 90s, the heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service office in Portland remains in effect in the mid-valley until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Temperatures will be slow to cool during the overnight hours, forecasters say, especially in urban areas. Expect temperatures in urban areas to remain in the 70s through midnight, before slowly cooling into the 60s.

The hot temperatures, combined with the limited relief overnight, will increase chances for heat-related illnesses, especially for sensitive groups and people without access to air conditioning. Heat stress also is possible for livestock and outdoor pets.

Forecasters say people should drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sunshine and check up on relatives and neighbors. Never leave children or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Many heat-related accidents occur while people are swimming or wading in rivers, lakes, and oceans. Wear your life jacket if you seek relief from the heat in water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency; call 911.

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. North-northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 59. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 95. North northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Corvallis

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 95. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 94. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Lebanon

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 60. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

