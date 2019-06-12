With daytime highs in the mid-valley expected to spike up to 99 degrees in some areas, the heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service in Portland remains in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Urban areas are expected to be the hottest, forecasters said, with highs expected to range from 91 to 99. Temperatures will be at their peak between 3 and 7 p.m.
The hot temperatures and limited overnight relief (lows dropped only to around 60-67 degrees Wednesday morning) will increase the chance for heat-related illnesses, especially for people sensitive to heat. People most vulnerable include those who spend a lot of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children and the elderly. Heat stress is also possible for livestock and outdoor pets.
Forecasters urged people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
People who work outside should take additional precautions, forecasters said. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.