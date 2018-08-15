Forecasters say widespread haze will linger throughout the mid-valley until at least Thursday. In the meantime, expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, although there may be some clouds in the morning. Wednesday highs will be in the upper 80s; lows Wednesday night will be around 56, with cloud cover increasing.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Thursday: Widespread haze. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a low around 56. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday: Widespread haze. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Widespread haze. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Thursday: Widespread haze. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
