The National Weather Service's flood warning continues in effect for the Willamette River at Harrisburg, Corvallis and Albany.
In a statement updated at 4:49 a.m. Wednesday, forecasters extended the flood warning through late Thursday night.
Forecasters said river forecasts are based on observed and forecast rainfall and temperatures, and include current and planned reservoir releases.
For the latest river stages and forecasts, visit weather.gov/portland.
The next update for these locations will be issued by 1 p.m. Wednesday.
At Harrisburg at 4 a.m. Wednesday, the river was at 14.6 feet; flood stage is 14.0 feet. The river crested at 15.3 feet at 9 a.m. Tuesday and is expected to fall below flood stage around 1 p.m. Wednesday and will continue falling for the next couple of days. Expect widespread low-land flooding along the Willamette in the Harrisburg vicinity.
At Corvallis at 4 a.m. Wednesday, the river was at 32.5 feet; flood stage is 30.0 feet. The river is expected to crest at 33.0 feet around 11 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to fall below flood stage around 8 a.m. Thursday. Expect extensive flooding of low-lying agricultural land east and south of Corvallis when the river is above 30 feet. Above 32 feet, expect flooding of low spots on Highway 99W south of Corvallis, the Corvallis-Albany Highway and Highway 34 near Corvallis. In Corvallis, the Highway 34-Highway 20 intersection is closed, as flood waters cover the roadway. Travelers are advised to avoid the area and to take alternative routes. Highway 34 is closed between Colorado Lake Drive and Northwest Van Buren Avenue at Northwest First Street. The bypass is closed in both directions at Highway 99W. The water continues to rise and the closure has moved east. The road will remain closed until the water recedes. Check TripCheck.com or call 5-1-1 for current road conditions.
At Albany at 4 a.m. Wednesday, the river was at 25.0 feet; flood stage is 25.0 feet. The river is expected to crest at 27.2 feet around 5 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to fall below flood stage around 2 p.m. Thursday. Above 27 feet, expect some flooding in Bryant Park and in South Albany. Expect flooding of rural and secondary roads near the river and low-lying agricultural land.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Showers, mainly after 9 a.m. High near 54. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Showers likely before midnight, then rain. Low around 47. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Rain before noon, then showers. High near 54. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Showers, mainly after 9 a.m. High near 54. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Showers likely before 11 p.m., then rain. Low around 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Rain before noon, then showers. High near 54. South southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Showers, mainly after 9 a.m. High near 53. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming south southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Showers likely before midnight, then rain. Low around 45. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Rain before noon, then showers. High near 53. South southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.