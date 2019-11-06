Advisories from the National Weather Service warning of dense fog and stagnant air throughout the mid-valley are still in effect, but both are scheduled to expire on Wednesday.
The dense fog advisory, warning of visibility of a quarter-mile or less in some locations, is in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday. The air stagnation advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The fog can lead to hazardous travel due to low visibility. Forecasters said drivers should slow down, use their headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of them.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physicians' advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies recommend against outdoor burning occur and say that residential wood burning devices should be limited as much as possible. State air quality agencies say prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. People should check with their local burn agency for any current restrictions.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Areas of dense fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 53. North wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday night: Patchy dense fog between midnight and 1 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 34. Calm wind.
You have free articles remaining.
Thursday: Patchy dense fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Areas of dense fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 52. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Wednesday night: Cloudy, with a low around 36. Light north wind.
Thursday: Patchy dense fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Areas of dense fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind.
Wednesday night: Patchy dense fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind.
Thursday: Areas of dense fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind.