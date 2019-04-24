Forecasters expect mostly cloudy conditions as Wednesday dawns, but say skies gradually will become sunny, with a high around 66 and winds with gusts up to 25 mph in some locations. Tonight should be partly cloudy and breezy, with a low around 42. Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a north wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a north wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a north wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a north wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west-northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.