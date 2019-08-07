Forecasters say we're in for a stretch of cooler weather, with highs in the 70s and 80s and a chance of rain on Saturday. Wednesday should begin with cloudy conditions throughout the mid-valley, but will gradually become sunny, with highs around 80. Increasing clouds tonight, with lows near 58. Cloudy to start Thursday, then clearing, with highs in the upper 70s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.
Thursday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west southwest.
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 13 mph.
Thursday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light southwest wind.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind.