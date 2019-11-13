Forecasters say Wednesday will begin with cloudy conditions throughout the mid-valley, but those clouds should give way eventually to sunny skies and highs near 56. Look for mostly cloudy skies Wednesday night, with lows around 43. Mostly cloudy and 58 on Thursday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Wednesday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Light and variable wind.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday night: Patchy fog before 10 p.m. and after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Light north northeast wind.
Thursday: Patchy fog between 7 and 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Calm wind.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Areas of fog before 2 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind.
Wednesday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Light east wind.
Thursday: Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Calm wind.