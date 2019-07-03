Forecasters say Wednesday in the mid-valley will begin with cloudy skies, and a slight chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. But the clouds should clear off as the day goes on, with highs around 76. Mostly clear tonight, with lows in the mid-50s.
The forecast for Independence Day and the weekend calls for sunny skies and highs around 80 on Thursday and Friday, partly sunny skies on Saturday, with a high near 76 and mostly cloudy on Sunday, with a high around 79.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light northwest after midnight.
Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Lebanon
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest in the evening.
Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.