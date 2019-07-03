{{featured_button_text}}
Pink Lily 7-3-19

Forecasters say Wednesday in the mid-valley will begin with cloudy skies, and a slight chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. But the clouds should clear off as the day goes on, with highs around 76. Mostly clear tonight, with lows in the mid-50s.

The forecast for Independence Day and the weekend calls for sunny skies and highs around 80 on Thursday and Friday, partly sunny skies on Saturday, with a high near 76 and mostly cloudy on Sunday, with a high around 79.

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Corvallis

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light northwest after midnight.

Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Lebanon

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest in the evening.

Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags