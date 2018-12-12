Try 1 month for 99¢
Hot Pink 12-12-18
Forecasters say there's a chance of morning showers throughout the mid-valley on Wednesday, but expect partly sunny skies afterward, with highs in the upper 40s. Wednesday night should be mostly cloudy, with lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 52.

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. South wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind around 8 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. South wind around 9 mph.

Corvallis

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind around 7 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Lebanon

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers before 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. South wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South southeast wind around 7 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind around 8 mph.

