The good news: The air quality advisory from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality that's been issued for much of northwest Oregon, including Linn and Benton counties, is scheduled to expire at noon Wednesday as smoke clears out of the region.
The advisory was issued Sunday, as smoke from wildfires poured into the mid-valley.
Local smoke levels can rise and fall rapidly. Residents can view current air quality conditions at DEQ`s Air Quality Index website, https://oraqi.deq.state.or.us/home/map. The index is also available on smartphones. Search for OregonAir in your app store.
The Oregon Smoke Blog also has an air quality map that includes temporary monitors close to specific fires, daily smoke forecasts for specific areas, and other resources. Visit the Oregon Smoke Blog for more information: http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/
State officials said people can take the following precautions:
• Be aware of smoke concentrations in your area and avoid the places with highest concentrations.
• Avoid strenuous outdoor activity in smoky conditions.
• If you have heart disease, asthma or other respiratory ailments, or are over 65, you have a higher risk of illness from wildfire smoke.
• Small children and pregnant women are also at increased risk. These residents are encouraged to stay indoors.
• People suffering from asthma or other respiratory problems should follow their breathing management plans or contact their health care providers.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke. Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Light west wind.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke. Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79. Light west northwest wind.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke. Sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.