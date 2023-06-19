A Father’s Day tornado hit not far from a private airport in Linn County, weather service officials said.

The tornado touched down around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18 about a mile north of Daniels Field LLC Airport, near Interstate 5 between Brownsville and Eugene, according to the National Weather Service’s Portland office.

The tornado lasted around two minutes with an EF0 strength rating, with peak winds estimated at 65 mph, NWS Portland reported. An EF2 or higher is considered a significant tornado. It's a rating based on wind speed and damage.

The Sunday tornado's path ran just over a quarter-mile, and its width was around 150 yards.

No injuries or damage were reported.

On Monday, five waterspouts — similar to funnel clouds that form over water — were seen on the Oregon Coast, NWS Portland said. Another was spotted in Camas, Washington.

The agency issued a special weather statement, citing an “unsettled weather pattern” causing widespread showers across southwest Washington and northwest Oregon.

The showers were expected to continue through the evening with a 15-40% of thunderstorms, according to the agency, and showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing funnel clouds as well as heavy rain, accumulating hail, gusty winds, and lightning.

Funnel clouds often do not touch the ground; however, if they do touch the ground they are dangerous and can be damaging, Portland NWS said.

“If you see one while recreating in the water, have an escape plan in mind,” NWS Portland wrote on Twitter. “They can form quickly and increase winds and seas.”