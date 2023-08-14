The mid-Willamette Valley is getting baked this week.

Temperatures in Albany and Corvallis were forecasted to reach highs of 105 and 104 degrees, respectively, on Monday, Aug. 14 — not a record, but certainly an extreme for both cities.

Those extremes have prompted the National Weather Service to place much of the Pacific Northwest on an excessive heat watch until Wednesday night, Aug. 16, though scorching temperatures could linger into Friday.

High temperatures aren't unheard of this time of year, according to Christopher Daly, a professor at Oregon State University and founder and director of PRISM, a climate analysis project.

The 2021 heat dome, which roasted the Willamette Valley with temperatures upwards of 108 degrees and beyond in late June and early July of that year — considered quite early in the season for scorching heat — was a truly unprecedented event, he said.

Despite not quite reaching those scorching numbers, both Linn and Benton Counties have opened cooling centers to help residents deal with the sweltering heat.

For folks without the luxury of air conditioning, these spots, like the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, offer vital relief.

Jimmy Mitchell, who's 72 and unhoused, sat on a shady park bench across from the library on Monday morning, waiting for his electric wheelchair to charge in the library's study room.

While he knows where to go to cool off, Mitchell recognizes the unique dangers heat poses for those without shelter. That includes dehydration and disorientation.

"Somebody's going to suffer today," Mitchell said. "That heat don't play."

At the other end of the park, First Christian Church, in partnership with Benton County, is also operating a cooling center in its dining hall. The space will offer cold water and snacks, according to Senior Pastor Matt Gordon, who also praised the county Health Department for its efforts.

"It's just a small act of kindness that we can offer people to just get out of the elements for a little bit," Gordon said.

The heat has also spurred the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration to call on employers in the Pacific Northwest to protect their workers from triple-digit temperatures.

Those protective measures include encouraging workers to drink water every 15 minutes, allowing frequent breaks for workers to cool down and having emergency plans in place for when workers show signs of heat-related illnesses, according to an agency news release.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help (copy) Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

For others in the region, dealing with the heat is also just a matter of scheduling playground time early in the morning when it's slightly cooler.

Robin Depke was playing with his 2-year-old son Julian on Monday in Central Park with plans to cool off by the river later in the day. He said rising temperatures are just something we're all going to have to be resilient about, and not fearful of.

"It's just a thing we have to deal with," he said.

"It's going to happen. Do not let it dictate how you want to live life."

Related stories: