The National Weather Service’s Portland office issued a flash flood watch Saturday for much of the Willamette Valley that continues until Monday evening.
The service said in its alert that an unusually wet April storm system will bring heavy rain to northwest Oregon. Rainfall totals for the south Willamette Valley are expected to be around four to six inches in the south part of the valley with 2 to 4 inches possible in the central valley. The Coast and Cascade ranges are expected to get 3 to 6 inches of rain.
“Heavy rain may result in localized urban and small stream flooding across the lower elevations. In addition, minor flooding is also possible along a few rivers and creeks in the central and south Willamette Valley,” the service said in its statement. The service highlighted the Marys River in Philomath as one possible place of flooding.
According to the service a flash flood watch means there is a potential for flash flooding based on current situations and warns that flash flooding is very dangerous.
“Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flash flood event. People, structures and roads located below the burn area or steep slopes, in canyons, and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk from rapidly moving landslides,” the service said.
Benton County has sand bag stations throughout the county for residents concerned about for flooding.
Sites in Benton include the Benton County Public Works building at 360 S.W. Avery Ave., which should have both sand and bags. Sand should be available at Wilson and Lincoln elementary schools; Corvallis High School; the Corvallis School District Office at 1555 SW 35th St.; Philomath Public Works at 1515 Willow Lane; the Benton County Fairgrounds; and the Adair Park parking lot.
Visit https://bit.ly/2UlxWfx for a full list of sandbag stations in Benton County.
A representative of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the agency is not seeing a likelihood of flooding on rivers in the county. If conditions change and the agency is able to offer sand to residents, the office will put out a news alert.