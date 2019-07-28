If you go

WHAT: Benton County Fair & Rodeo

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday

WHERE: Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis

ADMISSION: $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and kids 6 to 16, 5 and under free

RIDES: All-day wristbands $25 in advance, $35 day of fair

FREE DAYS: Wednesday is Family Fun Day, with kids 16 and under admitted free; adults 60 and over get in free for Senior Day on Thursday; and there’s no charge for teachers on Friday for Educators Day; veterans, active-duty military personnel and reservists get in free every day

ETC.: For more information and a full schedule of events, visit the fair website at www.bentoncountyfair.net