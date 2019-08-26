The summer is about to get scorching, which has local fire officials a bit worried.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Tuesday for the mid-Willamette Valley and the central Coast Range, cautioning that conditions – including high temperatures, low humidity and steady winds of 10 mph to 15 mph with gusts of up to 25 mph – may be favorable for rapid fire spread.
The agency also issued a heat advisory for 11 a.m. Tuesday and through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the central Coast Range, the valley floor and the Cascade foothills.
Albany, Corvallis are expected to reach the high-90s on each day before the thermostat cools down to the mid-80s on Thursday.
Sweet Home is forecast to reach 96 degrees on Tuesday, followed by 94 degrees on Wednesday.
Alsea and nearby communities in the Coast Range are predicted to reach 97 on Tuesday and 90 degrees on Wednesday, according to the Weather Service.
“The heat does get people in trouble,” said Scott Shepherd, assistant chief for the Jefferson Fire District. He said that people should stay hydrated, avoid working outdoors if they don’t have to, and use caution around combustible materials.
Chief Rick Smith of the Monroe Rural Fire District said that the young and the elderly are especially vulnerable to heat waves.
“Just take things easy for a couple of days,” Smith said.
Residents also should check in on relatives and neighbors that don’t have air conditioning.
He asked people to be careful about fire and fire-related activities, especially in rural-urban interfaces with dry grasses. Even mowing the lawn during the heat of the day can spark a fire in these dry conditions, Smith said.
Smith and Shepherd also worried about people flocking to cool off at local waterways.
Shepherd urged residents inner-tubing or swimming to use lifejackets, which are available on loan from several local fire agencies, including the Jefferson Fire District.
Smith reminded residents that the water in local waterways remains chilly, which can sap the strength of swimmers.
“The Willamette is a very deceptive river. The currents on it are very unforgiving, and the water is still really cold,” Smith added.
Sandy Roberts, spokeswoman for the Albany Fire Department, said that local waterways also often have hidden dangers, such as submerged snags, that can create hazards for swimmers and boaters.
And fire officials reminded residents that trying to cool off with an adult beverage isn't recommended, as alcohol dehydrates people.
Shepherd said that, counterintuitively, the likelihood of serious automobile accidents also increases during warm weather. “That’s because there are more people out. Be careful driving, too,” he added.
The Oregon Department of Forestry also has moved to a high fire danger level for the next few days, which limits industrial activities as well as field mowing for land in and near state forests, said Craig Pettinger, unit forester for ODF’s Sweet Home unit.
“Hopefully, we don’t run into any problems with a fire that could have been prevented,” Pettinger added. “The last thing we want is to have a fire on one of those windy, hot days.”
The National Weather Service also issued a red flag warning for the mid-valley from about 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.