Weather could turn wintry for mid-valley

A winter storm watch has been issued for the mid-Willamette Valley for Thursday night through Friday morning, with freezing rain and then up to 2 inches of snow possible. More snow is expected in the Coast Range and the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
But an agency meteorologist said that there’s still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast.
“It’s sort of a 50-50 right now that you’re going to see an inch of snow or a mix of snow and freezing rain in that Albany-Corvallis area,” said Colby Neuman, a meteorologist with the weather service in Portland, on Tuesday afternoon.
Neuman said that the latest computer models showed cold air struggling to make it south of Salem, and a heavier snowfall is more likely north towards Portland and Washington. “But there is this chance, this significant chance, that the cold air will make it on time (to the mid-valley),” he said.
“This is far enough out that we’d encourage people to pay attention to the forecast. If you have travel plans, consider changing them if you’re heading northward or into the Cascades,” he added.
Snow showers or a wintry mix of snow, rain and freezing rain is forecast from Thursday through Saturday night for Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon. According to the National Weather Service, highs in the mid-valley will be in the 30s from Thursday through Sunday, while lows will be in the mid-20s.
Anywhere from 2 to 7 inches are forecast for Thursday night and Friday morning in the central Coast Range, including Alsea, and 10 to 15 inches of snow could hit Cascade passes, according to the winter storm watch message.
Thursday night and Friday morning could be treacherous even with rain due to the low temperatures, Neuman said, and motorists should plan on slick conditions. “The roads could really ice over,” Neuman added.
Two-tenths of an inch of ice could accumulate on roadways on the valley floor, while a quarter-inch of ice could stack up on roads in the Cascades, according to the NWS.
Winds in the Cascade foothills and Cascade Mountains could gust as high as 45 mph, and power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel will be challenging at times, the winter storm watch message states.
Travel also will be challenging at times on Highway 20 and Highway 34 in the Coast Range.
The National Weather Service issued the winter storm watch shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
