'We could do more': Albany law enforcement talks policy

In addition, Marteeny said his office can collectively speak seven languages while Harnden said bilingual officers number in the single digits.

Questions surrounding training garnered a slew of answers, with both Harnden and Marteeny noting that their employees undergo training in diversity, access to justice, implicit bias, ethics and more.

"Training is fine, but the culture has to embrace it and practice it," Harnden said, citing an incident over the last weekend. According to Harnden, a person of color was approached by officers with felony warrants for arrest.

"Instead of using force to get him in the handcuffs, they were able to talk him into handcuffs," she said. "That's where you see it translate to the culture. ... We focus on empathy because institutional apathy is where you see people saying 'I don't care,' and that's where you see people being dehumanized. We focus on empathy, and it comes back to officer wellness. Making sure stress doesn't build up and we see that come out in use of force. It's a complex problem."

When asked how the department feels about communities of color distrusting police despite community outreach, Harnden said it wasn't an easily solved problem.