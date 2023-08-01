Plans to clean up Waverly Lake have been delayed and the paddle boat rentals will not be taking the water this summer.

In May, the Albany City Council approved a contract with a Washington based cleaning company, Aquatic Harvesting LLC, to rid the site of vegetation.

The past few summers, algae has accumulated a thick green film in the water.

The algae is more of an “eyesore” than a safety risk, said Parks and Recreation director Kim Lyddane.

The lake has also been a site of pollution.

In April, 13,000 gallons of raw sewage overflowed into Waverly Lake after debris from the sewer construction on the Cox Creek Interceptor blocked a sewer line.

Originally, the algae cleanup project was anticipated to start in July. But June was the hottest month on record, making aquatic algae accumulation strong throughout the west coast, Lyddane, said.

“Our contractor is in high demand as the work they do and the equipment they use is highly specialized,” she said via email.

The company uses a software system that can map ponds and lakes to create a profile that recommends an aeration system placement and management plan unique to the needs of Waverly Lake.

An aeration system is also expected to help get the water moving so algae doesn’t collect in the future. The construction of a fountain was also approved for the site, to reduce stagnation, Lyddane said in a previous interview.

The removal is anticipated to start sometime in August. With those delays, paddle boats will not be available to rent this summer, she added.