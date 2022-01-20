Waverly and Sunrise schools will reopen in Albany after COVID shutdown

Waverly and Sunrise elementary schools in Albany will return to in-person instruction Monday, Jan. 24.

The two Greater Albany Public schools closed Jan. 14 for pandemic-related absences, with more than a quarter of students and staff out at each school because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We thank the school communities at Waverly and Sunrise Elementary Schools for their patience and understanding while students attended class online during the last week,” GAPS interim Superintendent Rob Saxton said.

“In addition," he said, "the staff and administration at these two schools are to be commended for their incredible effort to ensure students continued receiving instruction – first online and now preparing a return to in-person – over the course of seven days.”

The students completed four days of remote instruction this week, and breakfast and lunch options were available for pick-up during the building closures.

When deciding to close a school, the district considers the number of staff and students testing positive for the coronavirus, the number in isolation or quarantine and the number of absences the district is unable to cover with substitutes, officials have said.

