BROWNSVILLE — The Calapooia Watershed Council hopes to soon announce the lucky winner of a handcrafted wooden canoe. Staff members are optimistic the drawing will take place before the end of summer.
Fewer than 100 of 300 limited raffle tickets remain available at $10 each.
The traditional Thompson Ferwerda 18-foot canoe is a “Hiawatha” model built in Brightwood, Oregon, in 2003 and boasts mahogany, cedar, ash and cherry woods.
"We’re just trying to get the word out about this remarkable chance to win a canoe worth thousands,” states the council's administrative specialist, Fiona Julian, who joined the council in 2018. Julian said, “It’s such a beautiful piece, we’ll miss it when the lucky winner collects.”
The winner will also receive the original framed certificate of construction and purchase.
Raffle proceeds will go toward supporting the watershed council’s work with providing habitat restoration and community outreach, as well as delivering environmental education to area students as part of its Urban Ecology and Outdoor School programs.
To learn more or purchase tickets, visit calapooia.org or stop by the office on Main Street in Brownsville.
The Calapooia Watershed Council was created by residents of the watershed in 1999, and is a community organization that promotes voluntary actions to improve the health of the watershed. The primary goals of the council include coordinating restoration and protection actions to help address watershed management issues in the Upper, Middle and Lower Calapooia Watershed, as well as providing environmental science education to local area schools and students.