Waterloo RV vandal scheduled for sentencing Jan. 13

A Lebanon woman pleaded no contest to attempted second-degree assault and first-degree criminal mischief during a hearing in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday.

Whitney Rene Montgomery, 33, is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 13.

A charge of menacing is set to be dismissed at sentencing.

Montgomery was accused of breaking the windows out of an RV, then using the blunt side of an ax to strike the occupant in the face in late November, according to court paperwork.

The crimes occurred at about 11 p.m. Nov. 24 in the 31000 block of Sixth Street in Waterloo. The accuser in the case was living in her motor home, which was temporarily parked at the residence where Montgomery’s father lives.

According to court paperwork, the victim told authorities that Montgomery gave her five minutes to leave the property. Five minutes later, Montgomery returned and began smashing windows.

Montgomery told an investigator that she was frustrated because she had paid her father’s electricity bill for the prior month, then learned someone else was using power at the property, according to court paperwork.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Kyle Odegard

