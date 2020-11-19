Waterfront project gets thumbs up

The new Albany City Council that will take office in January already has a big project to work on.

On Wednesday, the Central Albany Revitalization Area board gave the thumbs up to the waterfront project, a revitalization effort of the area along Water Avenue in downtown Albany that could include new stage areas, splash pads and additional recreation facilities.

Albany city councilors make up half the 12-person board, and several councilors at Wednesday's meeting spoke out against taking action on the project until after the new council is seated. Three of the six council seats changed hands in the Nov. 3 election, and a fourth will be appointed in January to replace Councilor Alex Johnson II, who won his race for mayor.

Councilors Rich Kellum and Dick Olsen said the decision should wait for the new council, and incoming Councilor Matilda Novak agreed.

City Manager Peter Troedsson reminded the board that governing bodies turn over regularly, often leaving decisions for a new body.