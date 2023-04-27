A series of projects along Albany’s riverfront is going to cost more than the oversight board in charge of the project initially anticipated.

City staff, reporting to the Albany Revitalization Agency, say inflation is the reason the total cost of the project will amount to $19.4 million.

Costs

Initially, the project was expected to cost $15 million, but the price tag has been “a moving target” city engineer Staci Belcastro said. The reason for the uptick isn’t any one project but rather inflation in costs of the materials needed for construction, she said.

“Everything is more than we initially thought it would be two years ago,” she said.

The Albany waterfront project is a culmination of several projects, including a new stage in Monteith Riverpark and splash pad playground. It’s an effort to reconnect downtown with the river.

In February, the agency put a price tag of $8.4 million for the construction of the Dave Clark trail and the Monteith Riverpark.

On Wednesday, April 26, the Albany Revitalization Agency — essentially City Council members wearing a different hat — set the guaranteed maximum price of $8.9 million for another set of projects, including fixing up the waterline and adding a wetland boardwalk. Construction of railroads is estimated to cost another $2 million.

The increase in the budget became known once contractors K&E Excavating crafted their own budget, Belcastro said.

Despite the price hike, ARA expects the project to stimulate the local economy.

Investing in the riverfront can encourage new redevelopment that can attract visitors, businesses and jobs, according to the city’s webpage. Most of the projects, save the railroads and some of the street construction, will be completed this summer.

New features

The project is a patchwork of projects 25 years in the making. Some of those projects include a playground splash pad by Monteith park, a new stage to host concerts and more accessible roads and walkways to the riverfront.

The vision for those features was guided by community feedback through open houses, surveys and tabling events, according to the city.

A common theme of the feedback was getting people connected to the river, Belcastro said.

In response, ARA will build a boardwalk 70 feet long and 12 feet wide that juts out towards the river behind the new stage, she said.

A water-resistant, slip-resistant coating of black locust wood will cover the structure, and the area will feature rails and benches.

“It’s a way for people to access the wetland without walking on it,” Belcastro said.

Additionally, some of the existing piers will be renovated to improve their longevity. The improvements would last 50-100 years, estimated a member of K&E Excavating.

Some streets will see renovations on the sidewalk and more greenspaces, while street construction between the Albany Historic Carousel and Ellsworth Street will have pavers and the same elevation as the sidewalk, allowing the area to be closed to traffic and offering space for food carts, farmers markets and events, she said.

Another important feature is making the bathroom at Monteith Riverpark compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

These projects should be completed, along with the work at Monteith park, by summer's end, she said. The remaining work–railroad crossing improvements and some of the street improvements will be completed by September 2024.

“This is going to be a great project for the community,” Belcastro said.

An open house will be held 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 15 at the Riverfront Community Center, 489 Water Ave. NW.

Related stories: